SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Mesa Laboratories worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.44. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -457.14%.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,696.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.