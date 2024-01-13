SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $280,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.36 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 413.95%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

