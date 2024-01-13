SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $280,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health
In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,444.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,444.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,866 over the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of HIMS opened at $8.57 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 0.77.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
