SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $280,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,444.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,444.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,866 over the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $8.57 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.