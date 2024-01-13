SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $286,000 in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 15.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $772.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.74. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

