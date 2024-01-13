SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $287,000 in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Outset Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OM. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 758,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Outset Medical by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after acquiring an additional 422,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,744,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $77,892.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,153.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $77,892.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,153.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 7,344 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $40,318.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,950.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,201 shares of company stock worth $237,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM opened at $4.48 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $224.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

