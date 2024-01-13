SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $310,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,846 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

