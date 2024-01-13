SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Enova International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENVA opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Enova International had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $551.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.