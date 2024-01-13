SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,752,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,520,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,402,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 717,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,713 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

NYSE BEPC opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

