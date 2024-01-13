SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,353 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 147.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,169 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $5.18 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $691.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.71 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

