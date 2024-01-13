SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Oil States International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Oil States International by 270.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 266.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OIS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $6.09 on Friday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.61.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $194.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

