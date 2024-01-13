SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Interface at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,001,000 after buying an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Interface by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the second quarter valued at about $19,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $699.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

