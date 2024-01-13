SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,988 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $3,155,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 10.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. Analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

