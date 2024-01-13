SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 56,366 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,003,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 784,207 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 560,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTG opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

