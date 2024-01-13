SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 63,684 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Cerus worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Trading Down 6.6 %

CERS opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. Analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cerus

About Cerus

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.