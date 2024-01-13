SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

