SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $28.73 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

