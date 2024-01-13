SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.03. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.03.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

