SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 31,009 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Harmonic by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 748,493 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Harmonic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Harmonic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $12.17 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 304.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.