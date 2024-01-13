SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 43,491 Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after buying an additional 1,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 562,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,077.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $309,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,024.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,575. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.66. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

