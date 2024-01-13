SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,067,000 after acquiring an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $82,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $287.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

