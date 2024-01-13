SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 25.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSE FND opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

