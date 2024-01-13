SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 114,888 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,888 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE X opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.07. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

