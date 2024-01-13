SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Kohl’s by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.