SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,961 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $78,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

EGO stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

