SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TPB opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.94 million, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.59. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 40.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

