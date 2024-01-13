SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,323 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 1,185.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,025,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,296 shares of company stock worth $1,088,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $20.69 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -188.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

