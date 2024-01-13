SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 40,408 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,408 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

