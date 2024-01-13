SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 43,920 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,920 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

