SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 53,388 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after acquiring an additional 214,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,186,000 after acquiring an additional 143,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

