SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 84,013 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Qurate Retail worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 114.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 6.7 %

QRTEA opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $331.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.51.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

