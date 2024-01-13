SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Olympic Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $68.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $526.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.30 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

