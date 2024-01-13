SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 147,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BSIG opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.50. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,217.39% and a net margin of 17.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

