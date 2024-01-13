SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.