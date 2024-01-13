SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,284,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 301,385 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $3,113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,359,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NAPA opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.21. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $16.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NAPA

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $215,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $215,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.