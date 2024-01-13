SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 772,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 772,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,634 shares of company stock worth $4,129,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CXM opened at $12.35 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CXM

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.