SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $69,643,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $50,014,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 166.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,843,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $407.59 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.25 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.