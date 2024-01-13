Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 59,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 123,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $192,863,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,783,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 132,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

