Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $146.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

