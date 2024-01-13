SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.02% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

RWO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

