SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 140.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR opened at $130.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

