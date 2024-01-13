SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 110,671 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical volume of 83,011 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $90.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

