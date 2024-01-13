Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
