Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.31% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 118.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 673,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after buying an additional 388,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 218,025 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,726,000 after buying an additional 207,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,227,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

