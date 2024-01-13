Sterling Financial Group Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after buying an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $388.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $390.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

