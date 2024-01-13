Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares China Large-Cap ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 252,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical volume of 156,082 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $22.73 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

