Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,365 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the average daily volume of 3,088 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 44.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.98 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Denison Mines had a net margin of 489.06% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

