Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of JetBlue Airways Call Options (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 80,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,495 call options.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $4.89 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 866,863 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 410.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 166,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.