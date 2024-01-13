Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,226 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

