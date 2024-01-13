Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 461 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,559,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $210.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.30. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $233.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

