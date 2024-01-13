Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 63 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Workday were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $123,951,000. Amundi grew its stake in Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $84,913,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY opened at $283.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.66. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $283.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.31.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

